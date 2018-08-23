Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 2807135 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,540,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,082,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,782,000 after purchasing an additional 127,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,584,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,441,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.