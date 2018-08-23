Bancolombia (CIB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 279.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 244,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 179,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 66.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 323,240 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its stake in Bancolombia by 68.8% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,752,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 714,062 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,042,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

