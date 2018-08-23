Bank of Montreal Can Has $554,000 Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,602,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,468 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 933,319 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,807,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,647 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,789,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 539,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,031,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.91 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

