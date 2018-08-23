Bank of Montreal Can Invests $615,000 in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 54.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

NYSE THS opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, insider Maurice Alkemade sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $45,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $716,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

