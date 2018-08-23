Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $115.85 Million Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $115,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,029,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,407,000 after acquiring an additional 147,011 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,433,000 after acquiring an additional 83,659 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 46,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 84,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FMC to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

