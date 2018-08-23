Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,189 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,077,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $120,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 49.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Global Payments by 209.7% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Global Payments by 81.2% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,212,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $709,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,481,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,981 shares of company stock worth $2,838,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $92.90 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

