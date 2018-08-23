Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.87 Million Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 72,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

AXP stock opened at $105.83 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $84.02 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $376,710.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $1,246,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,145,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,015. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

