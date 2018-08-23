Barclays Lowers TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Price Target to $55.00

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCEHY. ValuEngine lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

TCEHY stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $61.00.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

