Barclays Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.64 ($73.46).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €44.70 ($50.80) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($5.97) and a 12 month high of €72.65 ($82.56).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

