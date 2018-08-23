Barrington Research Boosts SurModics (SRDX) Price Target to $77.00

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on SurModics to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SurModics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.65. 8,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,444. The stock has a market cap of $958.64 million, a P/E ratio of 146.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.61. SurModics has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. equities analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan K. Phillips sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,280.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $104,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,574,830 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in SurModics in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

