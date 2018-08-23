Bata (BTA) Price Reaches $0.0486

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Bata has a total market cap of $245,281.00 and $541.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00876583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012140 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,042,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

