Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 1,177 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $185.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.67 and a 52-week high of $185.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

