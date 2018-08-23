Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $223,000 Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 48.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $222,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other EQT news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,385 shares of company stock worth $476,964. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

