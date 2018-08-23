Bayer AG (BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAYRY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,367. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bayer has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

