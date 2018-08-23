Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €123.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.65 ($124.60).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €82.37 ($93.60) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

