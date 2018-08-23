Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €82.00 ($93.18) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. equinet set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.87 ($107.81).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €82.29 ($93.51) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €77.07 ($87.58) and a one year high of €97.04 ($110.27).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.