Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.85. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $148,896.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

