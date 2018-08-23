Berkeley Group (BKG) Given New GBX 3,433 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,579 ($45.75) to GBX 3,433 ($43.88) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BKG. Goodbody cut Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($48.57) to GBX 3,400 ($43.46) in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,910 ($49.98) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,360 ($42.95) price objective for the company. Shore Capital cut Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Berkeley Group to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($43.46) to GBX 3,700 ($47.30) in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,793.85 ($48.50).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,668 ($46.89) on Thursday. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,903 ($37.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,270 ($54.58).

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Glyn Barker purchased 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,777 ($48.28) per share, with a total value of £54,388.80 ($69,524.22).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company builds homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets.

