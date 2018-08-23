Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after buying an additional 9,035,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,655,000 after buying an additional 4,887,086 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,650,000 after buying an additional 2,553,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 512.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,520,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,113,000 after buying an additional 2,108,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.27 and a 1 year high of $89.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

