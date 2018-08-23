Berry Petroleum (BRY) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

In other Berry Petroleum news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 516,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $6,795,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

