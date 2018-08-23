BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.26 Per Share

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80.

BHP Billiton has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years. BHP Billiton has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BHP Billiton to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 2,610,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,052. BHP Billiton has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Investec downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

