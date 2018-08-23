BidaskClub Lowers BSB Bancorp (BLMT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BLMT opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. BSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $322.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.35.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BSB Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BSB Bancorp by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BSB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BSB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSB Bancorp Company Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

