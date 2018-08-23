BidaskClub Lowers NI (NODK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of NODK stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. NI has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of -0.02.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NI by 1,343.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NI by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NI during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NI during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

