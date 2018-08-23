BidaskClub Upgrades Home Bancorp (HBCP) to Hold

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 price target on Home Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

HBCP stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $434.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $44,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $137,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

