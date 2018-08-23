Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly Gentile sold 12,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,245 shares of company stock valued at $14,479,071. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

