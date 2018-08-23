Biotron Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Biotron token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos and IDEX. Biotron has a market capitalization of $265,990.00 and $1,139.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Biotron has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Biotron

Biotron’s genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,608,225 tokens. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io.

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

