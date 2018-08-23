BipCoin (BIP) Reaches Market Cap of $16,088.00

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. BipCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,088.00 and $966.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BipCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BipCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BipCoin Coin Profile

BipCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. BipCoin’s official website is bipcoin.org. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BipCoin

BipCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BipCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BipCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

