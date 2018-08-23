BitAsean (BAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.00

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitAsean has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. BitAsean has a total market cap of $5,518.00 and $20.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitAsean token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00270470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00148767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033103 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitAsean Token Profile

BitAsean was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitAsean’s official website is www.bitasean.org.

Buying and Selling BitAsean

BitAsean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitAsean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitAsean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitAsean using one of the exchanges listed above.

