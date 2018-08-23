Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $14,280.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00005336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000105 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001886 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001069 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,182,350 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.