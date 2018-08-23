Bitcoin Plus Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $14.87 or 0.00229571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $81,506.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 113,291 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

