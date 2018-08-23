BitDice (CSNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $486.00

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, BitDice has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitDice has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $486.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDice token can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitDice

BitDice’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDice’s official message board is medium.com/@bitdice. BitDice’s official website is www.bitdice.me.

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

