BlockPay Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (BLOCKPAY)

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, BlockPay has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One BlockPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. BlockPay has a total market cap of $259,179.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00148189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033142 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BlockPay Profile

BlockPay launched on September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. The official website for BlockPay is blockpay.ch. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockPay

BlockPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

