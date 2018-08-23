Bloom Energy (BE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of BE stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,346,333 shares of company stock worth $20,194,995.

