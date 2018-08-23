Bloom Energy (BE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,346,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,995 in the last ninety days.

About Bloom Energy

There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.