Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares rose 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 1,266,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,116,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New acquired 1,333,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr acquired 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,346,333 shares of company stock worth $20,194,995.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.

