BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 82,214 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $4,123,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 520,660 shares of company stock valued at $24,378,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Roth Capital set a $55.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

