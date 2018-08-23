BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,844 Shares of Unit Co. (UNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 56.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unit were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Unit in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Unit in a report on Friday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNT opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Unit Co. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $28.68.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.88 million. Unit had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. research analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

