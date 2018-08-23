BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 20,040 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 70.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 89.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 104.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $13,522,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 100.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 98.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $62,408.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.16. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.66%. equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

