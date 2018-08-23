BOAT (BOAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $55,792.00

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, BOAT has traded flat against the US dollar. BOAT has a market capitalization of $55,792.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.02157057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00570720 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021209 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00043036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018346 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009964 BTC.

BOAT (BOAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 71,539,682 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat. The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net.

BOAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

