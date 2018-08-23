Boenning Scattergood Comments on Aqua America Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (WTR)

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) – Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aqua America in a report released on Monday, August 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Aqua America’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

WTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of WTR opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Aqua America has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $211.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

