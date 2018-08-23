Boingo Wireless (WIFI) PT Raised to $38.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Boingo Wireless and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.86.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

WIFI opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 0.38. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $468,455.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,176,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Callahan sold 29,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $942,620.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,870.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,682 shares of company stock worth $11,639,980 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.