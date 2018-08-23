Boise Cascade (BCC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boise Cascade earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.2893058265571 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE BCC opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 13,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $598,653.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,735.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $182,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,685. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.