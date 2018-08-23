Boohoo Group (BOO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Boohoo Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Boohoo Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.40 ($3.09).

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 173.43 ($2.22) on Thursday. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 328.93 ($4.20).

In related news, insider Neil James Catto sold 1,553,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.75), for a total value of £3,339,805.70 ($4,269,213.47).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

