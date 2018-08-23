Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM opened at $299.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.51. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $144.60 and a twelve month high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

