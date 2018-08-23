Boston Partners Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,364,000 after acquiring an additional 66,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,958,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $46,984,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 431,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.95. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.60 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.74%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.