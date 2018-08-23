BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Cap Tops $970,684.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $970,684.00 and approximately $21,716.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00264737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00148786 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

