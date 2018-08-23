Boxlight (BOXL) vs. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Boxlight (OTCMKTS: FUJIY) and FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Boxlight does not pay a dividend. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 1 0 3.00 FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.59%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $25.74 million 1.47 -$6.53 million ($1.34) -2.80 FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares $21.97 billion 0.83 $1.27 billion $2.90 14.45

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight N/A N/A N/A FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares 5.13% 5.34% 3.56%

Summary

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares beats Boxlight on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services. The company also provides healthcare products, such as digital X-ray imaging and diagnostic systems, digital mammography systems, medical-use picture archiving and communications systems, dry imaging films/dry imagers, X-ray films, digital endoscopes, low-molecular pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceuticals, functional cosmetics, and nutritional supplement products. In addition, it offers graphic systems, including computer-to-plate plates and plate setters, industrial inkjet printers and inks, and industrial inkjet printer heads; flat panel display materials, such as protective films for polarizers, WV films for expanding viewing angles, and transfer films; recording media comprising data cartridges and professional-use videotape products; and industrial products that include electronic materials/photoresist products, pressure/heat measurement films, and non-destructive testing systems. Further, the company provides office products, such as color/monochrome digital multifunction devices and DocuWorks document handling software; color/monochrome office printers; and consumables, as well as on-demand publishing and computer printing systems, and document outsourcing services. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

