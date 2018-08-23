British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Stake Lowered by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

