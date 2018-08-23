British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Stake Lowered by Lincoln National Corp

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply