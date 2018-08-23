Brokerages Anticipate Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cambium Learning Group an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 71.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 372,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Learning Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 151,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 123,723 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCD opened at $13.40 on Monday. Cambium Learning Group has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of -1.02.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.97 million. research analysts forecast that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

