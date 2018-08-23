Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Home Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. 30,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

